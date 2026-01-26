Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US issues major threat to Canada over fighter jets deal

US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra
US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra (AP)
  • US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra warned Canada that its North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) deal could be altered if it reduces its planned purchase of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.
  • The ambassador stated that if Canada buys fewer F-35s, the US would 'fill those gaps' in security, potentially requiring more frequent US intervention in Canadian airspace and new terms for the Cold War-era NORAD agreement.
  • Canada is reviewing its F-35 purchase after an audit found the programme's cost had risen to $27.7 billion – up from its initial $19 billion, prompting Canadian officials to consider alternatives.
  • Canadian officials are reportedly looking at other suppliers, such as Sweden's Saab, which offers its JAS 39 Gripen E fighter and promises to manufacture jets in Canada, creating 12,600 jobs.
  • Hoekstra cautioned that choosing an 'inferior product' like the Gripen E would impact defence capabilities and interoperability, necessitating a reconsideration of US-Canada security cooperation.
