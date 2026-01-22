Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US voters have their say on 2028 presidential election contenders

JD Vance Makes Bizarre Claim Mamdani Wants To 'Take Property Away From White People' 2
  • A new Emerson College Polling survey reveals no potential 2028 presidential candidate currently holds a favourability rating above 50 per cent.
  • Vice President JD Vance leads among potential candidates with 46 per cent favourability, though 41 per cent of respondents view him unfavourably.
  • Tech billionaire Elon Musk ranked second with 40 per cent favourability, but a higher 46 per cent of people held an unfavourable view of him.
  • Other figures, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic governors Josh Shapiro and Gavin Newsom, also showed low favourability ratings.
  • The current president's job approval stands at 41 per cent, with 50 per cent disapproval, and healthcare was identified as his worst-performing issue.
