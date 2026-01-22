US voters have their say on 2028 presidential election contenders
- A new Emerson College Polling survey reveals no potential 2028 presidential candidate currently holds a favourability rating above 50 per cent.
- Vice President JD Vance leads among potential candidates with 46 per cent favourability, though 41 per cent of respondents view him unfavourably.
- Tech billionaire Elon Musk ranked second with 40 per cent favourability, but a higher 46 per cent of people held an unfavourable view of him.
- Other figures, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic governors Josh Shapiro and Gavin Newsom, also showed low favourability ratings.
- The current president's job approval stands at 41 per cent, with 50 per cent disapproval, and healthcare was identified as his worst-performing issue.