Warning issued over probability of war between US and Iran

JD Vance says US is seeking Iran nuclear deal through diplomacy 'or another option'
  • A Donald Trump adviser has indicated a high probability of "kinetic action"from the US against Iran in the coming weeks, citing the leader's growing impatience.
  • Tensions between the US and Iran are escalating, despite recent indirect nuclear talks in Geneva aimed at reaching a deal.
  • The US has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers, warships, and fighter jets.
  • Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued strong warnings against any US military action, threatening retaliation.
  • Both Israeli and US officials are reportedly preparing for potential military operations that could last several weeks, with the US leader linking a deal with Iran to avoiding conflict.
