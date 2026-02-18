Warning issued over probability of war between US and Iran
- A Donald Trump adviser has indicated a high probability of "kinetic action"from the US against Iran in the coming weeks, citing the leader's growing impatience.
- Tensions between the US and Iran are escalating, despite recent indirect nuclear talks in Geneva aimed at reaching a deal.
- The US has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers, warships, and fighter jets.
- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued strong warnings against any US military action, threatening retaliation.
- Both Israeli and US officials are reportedly preparing for potential military operations that could last several weeks, with the US leader linking a deal with Iran to avoiding conflict.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks