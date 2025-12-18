Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four dead as US attacks another suspected drug boat

Hegseth says the double tap boat strike video will not be released
  • The US military announced on Wednesday it attacked a boat accused of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of four people.
  • This incident occurred on the same day the House of Representatives rejected efforts to limit Donald Trump's power to use military force against drug cartels.
  • The US Southern Command stated the vessel was operated by narco-terrorists along a known trafficking route, though no evidence was provided.
  • Under the Trump administration, there have been 26 known boat strikes, leading to at least 99 deaths, with Trump justifying these as necessary to stem drug flow and asserting an ”armed conflict” with cartels.
  • Lawmakers are increasingly scrutinising the boat strike campaign, particularly after an earlier attack killed two survivors, but House Republicans rejected resolutions requiring congressional authorisation for such actions.
