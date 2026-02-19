All the US warships, fighter jets and tankers now within striking distance of Iran
- Reports suggest the United States is preparing for potential military strikes against Iran as early as Saturday, following weeks of escalating tensions.
- The US is significantly increasing its military presence near the Middle East, deploying two aircraft carriers, destroyers, combat ships, fighter jets and nuclear-capable submarines.
- Donald Trump has warned that if Iran fails to agree to a deal, attacks from bases like Diego Garcia or RAF Fairford might be 'necessary', potentially involving Britain.
- Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued strong warnings of retaliation, stating the US could be severely struck and that weapons exist to sink aircraft carriers.
- Tehran has demonstrated its readiness through naval drills, including closing the Strait of Hormuz and conducting joint exercises with Russia, while the US also strengthens air defences and troop presence in the region.
