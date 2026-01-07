US military planes touch down in England after Trump’s Maduro raid
- US military aircraft, including C-17 Globemasters and AC-130J Ghostrider gunships, have landed at RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire.
- The arrival of these planes coincides with the US military's pursuit of a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker, the Marinera, which re-registered as Russian and is now near British shores.
- The US, UK, France, and Ireland are monitoring the tanker, with Russia sending a naval escort and US officials reportedly planning to intercept the vessel.
- These developments follow the seizure of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by US forces and renewed ambitions by Trump to acquire Greenland.
- Trump's comments regarding Greenland have drawn condemnation from European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, amidst growing US-Europe tensions.