How to avoid Trump’s $100 US National Parks fee in 2026
- From 1 January 2026, international visitors aged 16 and over will incur a new $100 surcharge to enter 11 major US National Parks, in addition to existing entrance fees.
- The price of the "America the Beautiful" annual pass for non-residents will increase to $250, more than tripling its current cost.
- Prospective visitors can still purchase the annual pass for the current price of $80 if acquired before 5am GMT on New Year's Day 2026.
- The US Department of the Interior states these changes aim to ensure international visitors contribute to park maintenance and improve accessibility for American citizens.
- "Fee-free days" for national parks will become exclusive to US residents from 2026, with some previously free dates removed and new ones added.