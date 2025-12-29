Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to avoid Trump’s $100 US National Parks fee in 2026

Related: Flooding washes out roads in Yellowstone National Park
  • From 1 January 2026, international visitors aged 16 and over will incur a new $100 surcharge to enter 11 major US National Parks, in addition to existing entrance fees.
  • The price of the "America the Beautiful" annual pass for non-residents will increase to $250, more than tripling its current cost.
  • Prospective visitors can still purchase the annual pass for the current price of $80 if acquired before 5am GMT on New Year's Day 2026.
  • The US Department of the Interior states these changes aim to ensure international visitors contribute to park maintenance and improve accessibility for American citizens.
  • "Fee-free days" for national parks will become exclusive to US residents from 2026, with some previously free dates removed and new ones added.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in