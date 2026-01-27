US officially withdraws from Paris Agreement setting ‘disturbing precedent’
- The US has officially withdrawn from the landmark Paris climate agreement for the second time, a decision announced when Trump re-entered the White House last year, reinforcing his push against climate action.
- This withdrawal makes the US the only country ever to have left the pact, placing it alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as nations not party to the agreement.
- The move is a key part of Trump's “America First” policy, which seeks to remove Washington from international treaties and organizations he deems unbeneficial.
- The decision has drawn sharp criticism from climate groups and human rights advocates, who argue it sets a disturbing precedent and threatens global cooperation on climate action.
- Critics highlight that the US withdrawal complicates efforts to limit global temperature rises and follows other recent departures from international bodies like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).