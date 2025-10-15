Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Americans face travel woes as US passport strength declines

Face and Fingerprint Scans Now Mandatory for Trips to the EU
  • The US passport has dropped out of the top 10 in the Henley Passport Index for the first time in the index's 20-year history.
  • It now ranks 12th globally, tied with Malaysia, a significant decline from its No. 1 position in 2014 and 10th place earlier this year.
  • American passport holders can access 180 out of 227 destinations worldwide without a prior visa.
  • The decline is attributed to factors such as the loss of visa-free access to Brazil and exclusion from China's rapidly expanding visa-free list.
  • Singapore holds the top spot for passport power, while the UK passport has also fallen to its lowest-ever position, now ranking eighth.
