Here’s how the US passport ranks among the world’s most powerful
- The US passport has re-entered the top 10 of the Henley Passport Index for 2026, after a brief drop in late 2025.
- Despite this, the US passport has experienced a significant decline in power over the last decade, falling from first place in 2014 to tenth in 2026.
- American passport holders can access 179 destinations visa-free, but the U.S. ranks poorly on the Henley Openness Index, allowing only 46 nationalities visa-free.
- A late-2025 proposal by U.S. Customs and Border Protection could effectively end visa-free travel for 42 allied nations, requiring extensive personal data including social media activity and biometrics.
- Experts warn this proposal signals a deeper geopolitical recalibration, potentially enabling 'ideological screening' and raising concerns about data privacy.