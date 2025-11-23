Trump team says US wrote Ukraine peace plan amid ‘Russia wish list’ claim
- US politicians claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them a peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war, promoted by the president, was a "wish list" from Russia, not an official US proposal.
- The State Department denied this account, and Mr Rubio publicly contradicted the senators, asserting the 28-point proposal was authored by the US, incorporating input from both Russian and Ukrainian sides.
- The controversial plan is seen by critics as highly favourable to Moscow, including demands for Ukraine to cede significant territory, which President Zelensky has previously rejected.
- Senators expressed concerns that the plan rewards Russian aggression and could set a dangerous precedent, with one suggesting it "looked more like it was written in Russian".
- While Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not rejected it outright, stressing the need for fair treatment and a positive outcome to end the conflict.