Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump team says US wrote Ukraine peace plan amid ‘Russia wish list’ claim

US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025 (AFP/Getty)
  • US politicians claimed Secretary of State Marco Rubio told them a peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war, promoted by the president, was a "wish list" from Russia, not an official US proposal.
  • The State Department denied this account, and Mr Rubio publicly contradicted the senators, asserting the 28-point proposal was authored by the US, incorporating input from both Russian and Ukrainian sides.
  • The controversial plan is seen by critics as highly favourable to Moscow, including demands for Ukraine to cede significant territory, which President Zelensky has previously rejected.
  • Senators expressed concerns that the plan rewards Russian aggression and could set a dangerous precedent, with one suggesting it "looked more like it was written in Russian".
  • While Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not rejected it outright, stressing the need for fair treatment and a positive outcome to end the conflict.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in