Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tourists set to have their social media checked before travel to US

Arrivals at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York
Arrivals at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York (Adam Gray/Getty Images)
  • The US Department of Homeland Security plans to make providing five years of social media activity a mandatory requirement for Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (Esta) applications.
  • This new measure is designed to meet President Trump’s demand for maximum vetting and screening of foreign visitors.
  • Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, warned that these new barriers would significantly harm UK travel to the USA, potentially reversing current booking trends.
  • Further proposals include moving all Esta applications to a mobile-only app to enhance security, improve efficiency, and combat fraudulent third-party websites.
  • A new system is also suggested to confirm the departure of short-term visitors from the US, using geolocation services and 'liveness detection' software for selfies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in