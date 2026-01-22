Why the US is set to officially withdraw from the World Health Organization today
- The United States is poised to officially withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) this Thursday, a move widely criticised for its potential negative impact on global health.
- The decision appears to contravene US law, which mandates the payment of $260 million in outstanding fees to the UN health agency before withdrawal.
- President Donald Trump initiated the departure, effective in 2025, with US law requiring a year's notice and all fees to be settled prior to leaving.
- The WHO confirmed that the US has not yet paid its fees for 2024 and 2025, despite calls from global health experts, including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to reconsider the withdrawal.
- The US withdrawal has triggered a significant budgetary crisis for the WHO, forcing it to halve its management team, cut budgets, and shed a quarter of its staff, with experts warning of risks to global health security.