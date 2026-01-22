Seventh Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by US in new video
- The US military apprehended a Venezuela-linked tanker, the Motor Vessel Sagitta, on Tuesday, 20 January, marking the seventh such incident.
- The US Southern Command released video footage showing troops landing on the Liberian-flagged vessel, which is managed by a Hong Kong company.
- Officials stated the apprehension occurred 'without incident' and was due to the tanker operating in defiance of sanctions.
- The vessel was violating a quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean established by Donald Trump.
- This action is part of a month-long campaign by the US president to disrupt Venezuela's oil shipments.