US targets third vessel near Venezuela as ‘shadow fleet’ operation escalates

The US Coast Guard boards an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela on Dec. 20
The US Coast Guard boards an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela on Dec. 20 (Department of Homeland Security)
  • The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, marking the third such operation in less than a week.
  • Officials said the tanker was under sanctions, following President Trump's announcement of a “blockade” on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.
  • Kevin Hassett, National Economic Council Director, said Sunday that two tankers seized this week were operating on the black market and supplying sanctioned countries, suggesting no impact on U.S. oil prices.
  • This action is part of a wider U.S. pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which has included an increased military presence and strikes on vessels.
  • The U.S. has conducted more than two dozen military strikes on suspected drug boats in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the attacks.
