Independent

Trump slaps new visa fee on passport holders from seven countries

The State Department said visa holders will also be required to enter and exit the United States through designated ports of entry
The State Department said visa holders will also be required to enter and exit the United States through designated ports of entry (Getty Images)
  • The Trump administration has added seven countries to a list requiring passport holders to post bonds of up to $15,000 when applying for a US visa.
  • The newly designated countries include Bhutan, Botswana, Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan.
  • This expansion brings the total to 13 countries, predominantly in Africa, making the visa application process financially prohibitive for many.
  • US officials defend the bonds, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, as a means to ensure that visitors do not overstay their visas.
  • Payment of a bond does not guarantee visa approval, and successful applicants must agree to terms via an online platform and use specific ports of entry.
