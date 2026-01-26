Fleet of US warships enter Middle East amid Iran protests
- An American aircraft carrier and several warships have arrived in the Middle East, amid concerns that Donald Trump could order a strike on Iran.
- Donald Trump had previously warned of an 'armada' heading to the region, stating his administration was closely monitoring Iran following weeks of deadly protests.
- The USS Abraham Lincoln and guided-missile destroyers are now in the US Central Command region, with the military planning exercises to demonstrate combat airpower.
- These military deployments and threats are a response to Iran's crackdown on widespread protests, which have reportedly led to thousands of deaths.
- An Iranian official warned that any attack would be considered “all-out-war”, while the United Arab Emirates declared it would not allow its territory to be used for hostile military actions against Iran.