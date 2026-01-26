At least 25 dead nationwide from massive winter storm across US
- A massive snowstorm has left over 700,000 homes across the US without power amidst freezing conditions.
- The storm's death toll has reached at least 25 people, with fatalities reported in states including New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Maine.
- Nearly 180 million people have been affected by widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England.
- Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee are among the states most severely impacted by power outages, with some utility companies warning that restoration could take 'weeks instead of days'.
- Thousands of flights were cancelled over the weekend and into Monday, and President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for a dozen states.