Why a US air force ‘nuke sniffer’ jet has landed in the UK

'I told them two things': Trump reveals what he told Iran
  • A US air force 'nuke sniffer' jet, designed to detect radioactive particles, has landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk amidst escalating tensions with Iran.
  • The US president has warned of a 'massive armada' of American forces building up in the Middle East, stating Iran must abandon its nuclear programme and cease killing protesters.
  • The US president also urged Iran to 'come to the table' for a deal, threatening 'far worse' consequences if they do not comply.
  • Iran's foreign minister has declared that armed forces are ready to 'immediately and powerfully respond' to any aggression.
  • The European Union has added the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its list of designated organisations following a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in Iran, which has reportedly killed thousands.
