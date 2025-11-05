Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pro-Palestinian activist suspended from UK university ‘fears deportation’

Usama Ghanem joins students at pro-Palestine demonstration at King’s College London
  • Usama Ghanem, a pro-Palestinian activist and student at King's College London (KCL), has been indefinitely suspended, leading to the revocation of his UK visa sponsorship.
  • Mr Ghanem fears deportation to his native Egypt, where he and his family faced political persecution and violence for their opposition to the government.
  • High-profile figures including Greta Thunberg and Jeremy Corbyn have criticised KCL's decision, with Corbyn labelling the move 'deeply disturbing'.
  • The suspension follows three disciplinary actions against Mr Ghanem for his activism, culminating in a protest at a KCL event in February which disrupted proceedings.
  • KCL maintains it does not discipline students for lawful protest but investigates behaviour that breaches university regulations to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.
