Pro-Palestinian activist suspended from UK university ‘fears deportation’
- Usama Ghanem, a pro-Palestinian activist and student at King's College London (KCL), has been indefinitely suspended, leading to the revocation of his UK visa sponsorship.
- Mr Ghanem fears deportation to his native Egypt, where he and his family faced political persecution and violence for their opposition to the government.
- High-profile figures including Greta Thunberg and Jeremy Corbyn have criticised KCL's decision, with Corbyn labelling the move 'deeply disturbing'.
- The suspension follows three disciplinary actions against Mr Ghanem for his activism, culminating in a protest at a KCL event in February which disrupted proceedings.
- KCL maintains it does not discipline students for lawful protest but investigates behaviour that breaches university regulations to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.