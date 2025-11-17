World’s biggest aircraft carrier arrives in Caribbean as Trump steps up pressure on Venezuela
- The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has arrived in the Caribbean Sea, signifying the largest US military buildup in the region for generations.
- This deployment, part of 'Operation Southern Spear' involving approximately 12,000 troops and nearly a dozen Navy ships, is officially described as a counter-drug operation.
- Critics view the intensified military activity as an escalating pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the US.
- The US leader has justified recent strikes on suspected drug boats as 'armed conflict' with cartels, though these actions have faced pushback from regional leaders and human rights officials.
- Experts are divided on whether the Ford's warplanes may be used to strike land targets inside Venezuela, but the deployment is widely seen as a significant display of US military power causing regional anxiety.