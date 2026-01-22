Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uvalde officer found not guilty over police response in deadly school shooting

Adrian Gonzales found NOT GUILTY on all 29 counts
  • Former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales has been acquitted of charges related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas.
  • Gonzales, 52, was cleared of 29 child endangerment charges on Wednesday evening after nearly a three-week trial.
  • The charges stemmed from his alleged failure to confront the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers.
  • The shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Texas school.
  • Police took over an hour to enter the classroom and neutralize the gunman, ending the attack.
