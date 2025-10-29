Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Neighbours with baseball bats’ rushed to save Uxbridge stabbing victim

Crime scene in Uxbridge as man who entered UK in lorry continues to be questioned over killing
  • A triple stabbing in west London resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others, including a 14-year-old boy.
  • Wayne Broadhurst, a 49-year-old dog walker, was killed in the incident that occurred in Uxbridge on Monday evening.
  • A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries but was reportedly saved by his neighbours who intervened with baseball bats.
  • A 22-year-old Afghan national, who entered the UK in 2020, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
  • Police are not treating the attack as terrorism and are investigating any potential relationship between the suspect and the victims.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in