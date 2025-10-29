‘Neighbours with baseball bats’ rushed to save Uxbridge stabbing victim
- A triple stabbing in west London resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others, including a 14-year-old boy.
- Wayne Broadhurst, a 49-year-old dog walker, was killed in the incident that occurred in Uxbridge on Monday evening.
- A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries but was reportedly saved by his neighbours who intervened with baseball bats.
- A 22-year-old Afghan national, who entered the UK in 2020, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
- Police are not treating the attack as terrorism and are investigating any potential relationship between the suspect and the victims.