New V-Level qualification to overhaul the education system

  • The Department for Education (DfE) has announced a new V-Level qualification which is set to overhaul the education system for 16 to 19-year-olds.
  • V-Levels will form a third educational pathway alongside A-levels and T-levels, replacing 900 existing vocational qualifications to streamline the current system.
  • Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson stated that vocational education has been “an afterthought for too long” and these reforms aim to provide more choice and flexibility for students.
  • The DfE also plans to introduce a new qualification to support students struggling with English and maths GCSEs, acting as a stepping stone before resitting the exams.
  • This new approach to English and maths resits is intended to address the current “morale-sapping system of mandatory GCSE resits”.
