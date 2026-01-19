Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fashion icon Valentino Garavani dies aged 93

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer known mononymously as Valentino, has died (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has passed away at the age of 93 in Rome.
  • Garavani founded his eponymous luxury fashion house in Rome in 1960, which quickly became a leading 'maison de haute couture'.
  • His notable works included designing the wedding gown for Jacqueline Kennedy's marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968.
  • The Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti confirmed his death and announced details for his lying in state and funeral in Rome.
  • Born in 1932, Garavani developed an early fascination with fashion, studying in Paris before establishing his own successful brand.
