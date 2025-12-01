How ‘vampire squid from hell’ holds key information about evolution
- Scientists have successfully sequenced the genome of the elusive 'vampire squid from hell' (Vampyroteuthis infernalis) for the first time.
- This genome, over 11 billion DNA base molecules, is the largest cephalopod genome sequenced to date, offering crucial insights into the origin of species like octopuses.
- The deep-sea creature retains ancient genetic characteristics, suggesting that modern octopuses evolved from a squid-like ancestor.
- Despite being classified as an octopus, the vampire squid shares key genomic features with squids and cuttlefish, placing it at an intermediate evolutionary position.
- The research indicates that the common ancestor of both octopuses and squids was more squid-like than previously believed, undergoing significant genomic reorganisation to produce the diversity seen today.