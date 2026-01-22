Vance defends ICE after five-year-old detained: ‘What are they supposed to do?’
- Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis to meet with ICE agents and local leaders, aiming to understand the situation and ensure the enforcement of immigration laws.
- Vance defended ICE's actions regarding the recent detention of a five-year-old, explaining the child's father was an “illegal alien” who fled, and questioned alternatives to ensure the child's safety.
- He acknowledged the trauma for children witnessing family arrests but maintained that parenthood does not grant immunity from law enforcement.
- Vance criticized local leaders, suggesting their lack of cooperation with federal agencies contributed to “chaos” and necessitated a larger ICE presence in the city.
- Regarding the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, Vance confirmed an ongoing investigation, emphasizing the need for due process and caution against public judgment of the agent involved.