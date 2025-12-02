Children and animals found living in trash-filled car
- Three individuals were arrested in Vancouver, Washington State, after police discovered five children and three dogs living in a car filled with rubbish and drug paraphernalia.
- Officers found meth on one suspect, and fentanyl was admitted to be inside the vehicle, which also showed clear signs of neglect for the children.
- The children, aged between five and 13, were placed into the care of Child Protective Services and taken to hospital for evaluation.
- Animal Control removed the three dogs; two were severely underweight, and one with an untreated tumour had to be put down.
- Natalie Gebron, Zachariah Edwards, and Corleone Lewis face multiple charges, including endangerment with a controlled substance and animal cruelty.