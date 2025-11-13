Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vaping could affect teenagers’ memory, mood and attention, study says

The vaping epidemic in teens
  • Academics are warning that the widespread use of vapes is “compromising children's human rights” and are calling for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes.
  • A new analysis published in The BMJ highlights that teenagers are “particularly sensitive” to nicotine exposure, which may have long-term effects on attention, cognition, memory, and mood.
  • Experts note concerning trends such as children skipping lessons to vape and struggling to concentrate due to nicotine dependence, with vape use potentially acting as a gateway to tobacco smoking.
  • They argue that governments often overlook the harms to children, influenced by industry claims, and that any potential benefit of vapes is for adult smokers, not the wider population.
  • The academics suggest that international human rights law, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the WHO's tobacco framework, can provide a legal basis for child-focused e-cigarette regulation.
