Vatican commission shares fresh verdict on controversial topic

Pope Leo and priest Guilherme surprise worshippers with electronic rave party
  • A high-level Vatican commission has voted against allowing Catholic women to serve as deacons, maintaining the Church's long-standing practice of an all-male clergy.
  • The commission's 7-1 vote concluded that historical and theological investigation currently "excludes the possibility" of women deacons, though it recommended further study.
  • The findings were presented in a report to Pope Leo and released on Thursday, making public the results of discussions from commissions instituted by the late Pope Francis.
  • The potential for women deacons, who assist with Church services and perform duties such as baptisms and funerals, has been a contentious topic within the 1.4 billion-member Church for the past decade.
  • Despite the decision against women deacons, the commission also voted 9-1 in a separate meeting to broaden women's access to ministry opportunities, without providing specific details.
