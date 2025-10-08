The European Union could ban ‘vegan sausage rolls’
- The European Union is set to vote on a potential ban on using "meaty terms" for plant-based foods, which could force vegan sausage rolls and similar products in Northern Ireland to be renamed.
- If the vote passes, plant-based items in Northern Ireland would need to be sold under new descriptions, such as "tubes" or "discs", a measure backed by some EU lawmakers to appease farmers.
- This proposed ban would apply to Northern Ireland due to the Windsor Framework, which requires the region to follow certain EU rules, including those on food labelling, unlike Great Britain.
- Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland have expressed concerns, stating that the region is being compelled to adhere to regulations it did not create and which its representatives have no vote.
- A loophole in the Brexit treaty may allow Greggs' vegan sausage rolls to retain their name in Northern Ireland, as products made in Britain and transported via the "green lane" are deemed not at risk of crossing into Ireland.