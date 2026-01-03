Starmer breaks silence on US attack on Venezuela
- Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, stated that the UK had no involvement in reported military strikes on Venezuela.
- He clarified on Saturday, 3 January, that Britain had not provided any military support for such actions.
- These comments come amidst escalating international tensions following claims of US military action against targets in Caracas.
- Reports indicate explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital, leading to growing global concern.
- Airspace restrictions have also been imposed across Venezuela in response to the unfolding situation.