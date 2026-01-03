Brazil accuses Trump of crossing ‘unacceptable line’ over strikes on Venezuela
- Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the US military attack on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an "unacceptable line" and a "grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty."
- Lula urged a "vigorous" response from the United Nations and reiterated Brazil's offer to promote dialogue and cooperation.
- Donald Trump confirmed the US attacked Venezuela and deposed Maduro, marking a significant intervention in Latin America.
- Brazilian officials held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the situation, with the Foreign Minister speaking to his Venezuelan counterpart.
- Venezuela initially closed its border with Brazil, a key crossing point for refugees, but it was subsequently reopened.