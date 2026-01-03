Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brazil accuses Trump of crossing ‘unacceptable line’ over strikes on Venezuela

Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Venezuela US
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Venezuela US (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the US military attack on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an "unacceptable line" and a "grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty."
  • Lula urged a "vigorous" response from the United Nations and reiterated Brazil's offer to promote dialogue and cooperation.
  • Donald Trump confirmed the US attacked Venezuela and deposed Maduro, marking a significant intervention in Latin America.
  • Brazilian officials held an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the situation, with the Foreign Minister speaking to his Venezuelan counterpart.
  • Venezuela initially closed its border with Brazil, a key crossing point for refugees, but it was subsequently reopened.

