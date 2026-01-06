Gunfire reported in Caracas near Venezuelan presidential palace days after strike
- Gunfire was reported near the Venezuelan presidential palace on Monday, 5 January 2026, days after US forces captured and deposed Nicolas Maduro.
- The shooting was attributed to a "misunderstanding" between different government forces in Caracas.
- The presidential guard allegedly opened fire on drones belonging to state agencies that were conducting surveillance, unaware of their purpose.
- A White House official stated that the US was not involved in the shooting.
- The US government is currently monitoring the situation in Venezuela.