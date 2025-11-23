Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US plans operation to drop leaflets over Venezuela in campaign against president

President Nicolas Maduro flashes victory signs during Indigenous Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct 12, 2025
President Nicolas Maduro flashes victory signs during Indigenous Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct 12, 2025 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The White House has proposed a psychological operation to drop leaflets over Caracas, Venezuela, publicising a $50 million reward for information leading to President Nicolás Maduro's arrest.
  • This potential operation, which is not yet authorised, could take place as soon as Sunday, coinciding with Maduro's 63rd birthday.
  • The initiative is part of an escalating US pressure campaign against Maduro, whom the US and over 50 other countries do not recognise as Venezuela's head of state.
  • The US has also recently conducted strikes against alleged drug-carrying vessels and deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea.
  • Legal experts and members of Congress have raised concerns about the legality of these military actions and the lack of congressional authorisation for operations in Venezuela.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in