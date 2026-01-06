Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Cooperate with us or face another attack’, Trump warns Venezuela’s acting president

What to know about Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim president
  • President Trump warned of a potential second military intervention in Venezuela if its new President, Delcy Rodríguez, fails to cooperate, stating the US was prepared for such action.
  • Trump indicated that Venezuela would not hold elections in the near future, asserting the country needed to be 'fixed' first before any vote could take place.
  • European allies, including the UK and Denmark, issued a joint statement warning the US against military action in Greenland, reaffirming its status as Danish territory and part of NATO.
  • The US military operation in Venezuela, which included the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, was criticised by Senator Bernie Sanders as 'illegal and unconstitutional' and 'blatant imperialism'.
  • Trump referenced the Monroe Doctrine to justify the US's expanded role in the Western Hemisphere, following the Venezuelan intervention and renewed calls for the acquisition of Greenland.
In full

