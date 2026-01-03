Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

No planes in Venezuela airspace as US strikes trigger explosions across nation

Flight radar shows no planes over Venezuela as explosions rock nation after US strikes
  • Venezuelan airspace experienced a sudden absence of civilian and commercial aircraft early on Saturday, 3 January 2026.
  • Multiple explosions were reported across Caracas and other regions, with residents noting at least seven detonations around 2 a.m. local time.
  • Observations included low-flying aircraft and smoke visible near key military installations.
  • Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 confirmed no identifiable air traffic above the country.
  • Trump confirmed US strikes on the capital Caracas via a Truth Social post, announcing a successful large-scale operation, with a press conference scheduled for further details.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in