Machado says she will return to Venezuela as she heaps praise on Trump
- Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has vowed to return to the country, praising Donald Trump for his role in toppling Nicolas Maduro.
- Currently in Norway after collecting the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado called for a transition of power and the holding of free and fair elections in Venezuela.
- The U.S. president, Donald Trump, rejected plans for an election within the next 30 days, stating the country must be 'fixed' and 'nursed back to health' first.
- Deposed president Nicolas Maduro remains in custody in New York, having pleaded not guilty to drug charges and claiming he was 'kidnapped' and is a 'prisoner of war'.
- Donald Trump also suggested the U.S. government could reimburse oil companies for expanding operations in Venezuela within 18 months.