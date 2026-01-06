Venezuelan opposition leader Machado ‘not spoken to Trump in months’ as new leader sworn in
- Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado stated she has not spoken to Donald Trump since October 2025.
- Machado confirmed her last conversation with Trump occurred on 10 October, the same day her Nobel Peace Prize was announced.
- She was awarded the prize for her fight against what the Norwegian Nobel Committee described as a dictatorship.
- Widely considered Nicolas Maduro's most credible opponent, Machado travelled to Norway last month to accept the award and has not returned to Venezuela.
- Donald Trump recently dismissed the idea of working with Machado, claiming she lacks support and respect within her country.