Fears over US expansionism as questions mount over next step in Venezuela

Demonstrators hold signs in support of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as Maduro awaits his arraignment hearing on January 5, 2026 in New York
Demonstrators hold signs in support of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as Maduro awaits his arraignment hearing on January 5, 2026 in New York (AFP via Getty Images)
  • US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, briefed congressional leaders on a military operation in Venezuela, sparking concerns about US expansionism.
  • Republicans largely supported the action against Nicolas Maduro, while Democrats raised significant questions regarding its cost and the lack of clarity on Venezuela's interim leadership.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that no US troops are expected on the ground, characterising the action as a demand for behavioural change to combat narcoterrorism, not regime change.
  • The two-hour briefing followed a surprise military action that many congressional leaders were unaware of until it was already underway.
  • Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticised the approach as dangerous, noting the briefing raised more questions than it answered, with a war powers resolution now heading for a Senate vote.
