Fears over US expansionism as questions mount over next step in Venezuela
- US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, briefed congressional leaders on a military operation in Venezuela, sparking concerns about US expansionism.
- Republicans largely supported the action against Nicolas Maduro, while Democrats raised significant questions regarding its cost and the lack of clarity on Venezuela's interim leadership.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that no US troops are expected on the ground, characterising the action as a demand for behavioural change to combat narcoterrorism, not regime change.
- The two-hour briefing followed a surprise military action that many congressional leaders were unaware of until it was already underway.
- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticised the approach as dangerous, noting the briefing raised more questions than it answered, with a war powers resolution now heading for a Senate vote.