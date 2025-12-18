Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Venezuela hits back at Trump as oil tankers are escorted to Asia

Trump says Venezuela 'took our oil' as he blockades south American country
  • Venezuela's navy has escorted commercial oil tankers to Asia, directly defying a US military blockade targeting the country's oil industry.
  • President Nicolas Maduro ordered the naval escorts for three ships carrying oil-based products, with the US acknowledging the action and considering its response.
  • Tensions have escalated following US military strikes in the Caribbean, which have killed at least 97 people, leading the UN and legal experts to warn of potential "extrajudicial killings".
  • Donald Trump's administration ordered a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers and demanded the return of oil he claimed belonged to America.
  • The US has an unprecedented military build-up in the Caribbean, stoking fears of intervention to oust Maduro, who accuses the US of fabricating war to exploit Venezuela's vast oil reserves.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in