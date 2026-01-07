Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Violence predicted in Venezuela after US invasion

Trump says the US 'needs' Greenland for national security
  • Venezuela faces potential violent instability following the shock capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the US military, despite his vice president being sworn in with US backing.
  • Experts warn of a power struggle among numerous heavily armed factions, including drug cartels, paramilitary groups, and guerrillas, which could spark a widespread insurgency.
  • Professor Robert Pape suggests military action in Venezuela would be 'far worse than Iraq' due to the difficult terrain and the armed groups' extensive local knowledge, predicting 'chaos'.
  • Analyst Adam Cochran highlights the extreme brutality of drug cartels, warning they do not adhere to conventional rules of war and could pose an unprecedented threat to US forces.
  • Early signs of trouble include gunshots and clashes in Caracas, with the US denying involvement but monitoring the situation, while Trump ruled out immediate elections for the country.
