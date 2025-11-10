Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Concern for Venice wild dolphin as boat traffic intensifies

Dolphin in Venice at risk from tourist boats
  • A wild dolphin, named 'Mimmo', has become a regular and concerning presence in the waters off Venice's St. Mark's Square.
  • Dolphins are rarely seen in the UNESCO World Heritage lagoon, with previous sightings occurring during Covid-19 restrictions when boat traffic was reduced.
  • Mimmo has been navigating the busy St. Mark's Basin since late June, appearing unfazed by the constant water buses, taxis, and gondolas.
  • Marine biologists are concerned about the dolphin's safety, particularly the risk of injury from boat propellers, and are monitoring its movements.
  • Experts are uncertain how to encourage Mimmo to leave the lagoon, though the approach of winter and reduced fish supplies might prompt its return to the open sea.
