Concern for Venice wild dolphin as boat traffic intensifies
- A wild dolphin, named 'Mimmo', has become a regular and concerning presence in the waters off Venice's St. Mark's Square.
- Dolphins are rarely seen in the UNESCO World Heritage lagoon, with previous sightings occurring during Covid-19 restrictions when boat traffic was reduced.
- Mimmo has been navigating the busy St. Mark's Basin since late June, appearing unfazed by the constant water buses, taxis, and gondolas.
- Marine biologists are concerned about the dolphin's safety, particularly the risk of injury from boat propellers, and are monitoring its movements.
- Experts are uncertain how to encourage Mimmo to leave the lagoon, though the approach of winter and reduced fish supplies might prompt its return to the open sea.