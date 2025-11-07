Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fears grow over safety of dolphin at popular tourist landmark

A bottlenose dolphin, nicknamed Mimmo, has been residing in the Venetian lagoon since June
A bottlenose dolphin, nicknamed Mimmo, has been residing in the Venetian lagoon since June (Getty/iStock)
  • A bottlenose dolphin, nicknamed Mimmo, has been residing in the Venetian lagoon since June, becoming a popular sight for tourists.
  • Locals and experts have expressed serious concerns for Mimmo's safety due to the heavy tourist boat traffic in the lagoon, fearing it could be killed.
  • The dolphin's unusual solitary behaviour and tendency to approach boats suggest it may be staying for easy food despite the disruptive noise from vessels.
  • Residents have launched a social media campaign and planned a flash mob to raise awareness and advocate for Mimmo's relocation to a safer habitat.
  • Authorities, including the Cetacean Strandings Emergency Response Team (CERT), are monitoring Mimmo's health and welfare, noting it is in good condition and accustomed to human-influenced environments.
