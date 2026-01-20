Warning issued over Verizon refund texts after massive outage
- Verizon customers have been warned of a new scheme targeting accounts after the company issued $20 account credits.
- The wireless service provider was hit with a major outage last week that affected more than 1.5 million customers, and it texted users about the $20 credit to apologize for the inconvenience.
- Scammers are now exploiting the offer by sending phishing texts and emails to Verizon customers, requesting personal information to claim the $20 credit.
- Law enforcement, such as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, issued warnings, advising customers not to click on unsolicited links promising the credit.
- Customers are urged to go directly to the official Verizon app or website to redeem their credit and avoid providing personal details through suspicious links.