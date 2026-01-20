Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued over Verizon refund texts after massive outage

Verizon issued customers $20 account credits after last week’s massive outage
Verizon issued customers $20 account credits after last week’s massive outage (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Verizon customers have been warned of a new scheme targeting accounts after the company issued $20 account credits.
  • The wireless service provider was hit with a major outage last week that affected more than 1.5 million customers, and it texted users about the $20 credit to apologize for the inconvenience.
  • Scammers are now exploiting the offer by sending phishing texts and emails to Verizon customers, requesting personal information to claim the $20 credit.
  • Law enforcement, such as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, issued warnings, advising customers not to click on unsolicited links promising the credit.
  • Customers are urged to go directly to the official Verizon app or website to redeem their credit and avoid providing personal details through suspicious links.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in