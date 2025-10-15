Pet owners found to be overpaying for medicines
- The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed sweeping changes to the veterinary services market following an investigation.
- The CMA found that pet owners are potentially overpaying for medicines and lack sufficient transparency regarding vet and treatment prices.
- The investigation revealed that pet owners pay 16.6 per cent more on average at large vet groups than at independent practices and can pay double for commonly prescribed medicines compared to online retailers.
- Proposed reforms include compelling veterinary practices to publish comprehensive price lists and clearly state if they are part of a large group.
- Vets could also be required to inform pet owners about cheaper online medicine options, automatically provide written prescriptions, and cap prescription provision fees at £16.