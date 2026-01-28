Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pet owners to get price transparency in major vet industry overhaul

Watchdog Calls For Vets To Publish Prices Amid Soaring Costs
  • Government proposals aim to overhaul the veterinary industry, making it clearer, fairer and more transparent for pet owners.
  • Under the plans, vets will be required to publish price lists for common treatments and disclose whether they are independent or part of a chain.
  • Every vet practice will need an official operating licence, similar to GP surgeries, and must provide straightforward routes for customer complaints.
  • These proposals follow a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finding that vet fees have risen significantly, with pet owners lacking sufficient information.
  • The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched an eight-week consultation on these changes, which also seek to support veterinary professionals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in