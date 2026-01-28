Pet owners to get price transparency in major vet industry overhaul
- Government proposals aim to overhaul the veterinary industry, making it clearer, fairer and more transparent for pet owners.
- Under the plans, vets will be required to publish price lists for common treatments and disclose whether they are independent or part of a chain.
- Every vet practice will need an official operating licence, similar to GP surgeries, and must provide straightforward routes for customer complaints.
- These proposals follow a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) finding that vet fees have risen significantly, with pet owners lacking sufficient information.
- The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched an eight-week consultation on these changes, which also seek to support veterinary professionals.