100-year-old veteran shocks GMB viewers with World War II admission
- A 100-year-old World War II veteran has expressed profound disappointment with the current state of Britain.
- Alec Penstone stated that winning the war 'wasn’t worth it' when considering the country today.
- Penstone's remarks, made during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, shocked viewers and hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway.
- He reflected on the hundreds of friends who lost their lives, questioning the value of their sacrifice for the present-day nation.
- He said: “No, I'm sorry, but the sacrifice wasn't worth the result of what it is now.”