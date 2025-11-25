Friend of Brit who died in Chile snowstorm describes desperate attempts to save her
- Victoria Bond, a 40-year-old British trekker from Cornwall, died of hypothermic cardiac arrest after being rescued during a severe snowstorm in Chile.
- She was among five people, including two German and two Mexican citizens, who perished last Tuesday in Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia.
- The group of around 30 hikers, including Ms Bond and four British friends, was hit by winds exceeding 120mph while attempting the O Circuit trail.
- Christian Aldridge, a friend and survivor, recounted how Ms Bond was brought down on a homemade stretcher but did not survive despite medics' efforts.
- Mr Aldridge expressed profound grief, shock and guilt over the loss, while another friend, Adam Walker, described Ms Bond as a kind and passionate individual.