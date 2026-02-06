Serial killer Steve Wright jailed for ‘predatory’ murder of teenager
- Serial killer Steve Wright has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 40 years for the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall in 1999.
- Wright, already serving a whole life sentence for murdering five women in Ipswich in 2006, dramatically changed his plea to admit guilt for Ms Hall's death after 26 years.
- Ms Hall's naked body was found five days after she was kidnapped while walking home from a club in Felixstowe, with prosecutors describing Wright as a 'predator stalking for his prey'.
- The court heard Wright also attempted to kidnap Emily Doherty the night before Ms Hall's murder, who believes Ms Hall might still be alive if police had taken her ordeal more seriously.
- Suffolk Police will consider an inquiry into missed opportunities to catch Wright, as Ms Doherty's earlier report of an attempted abduction, including a partial number plate, was not initially acted upon.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks